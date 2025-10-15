Anti-bullying tribunal bill to cover all educational institutions in Malaysia

TEMERLOH: The Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill being drafted by the government will cover all educational institutions nationwide, not just schools under the Ministry of Education.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the tribunal’s jurisdiction will extend to private schools and educational institutions responsible for children and adolescents under 18.

“If they are under 18, the provisions will be aligned with the Child Act 2001,“ she told reporters after attending the Pahang-level Anti-Bullying Town Hall.

She added that cases involving individuals above 18 years would fall under a different segment.

The definition of bullying under the proposed tribunal will encompass physical, emotional, mental, social, online, and verbal forms.

“This definition is crucial to determine the types of cases that fall within the tribunal’s jurisdiction,“ Azalina explained.

She emphasised that the tribunal would function as a platform for recovery and rehabilitation rather than a criminal court imposing punishment.

“If it’s bullying, it must occur more than once and be continuous to be classified as bullying,“ she said.

Azalina noted the tribunal would resolve cases more quickly, confidentially, and effectively without conventional judicial processes.

“Otherwise, perpetrators might take advantage of the situation, knowing that court cases can take a long time,“ she added.

The bill is now in its final stages and expected to be tabled to the Cabinet at the end of this month.

It is scheduled for its first reading in Parliament this December. – Bernama