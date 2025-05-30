KUCHING: Infected pet cats and stray cats can transmit the deadly rabies virus to humans, warned Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, chairman of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), said that for this reason, the public should exercise great caution when coming into close contact with cats.

He said the first rabies case in the state this year involved a 13-year-old student who was infected by a cat.

The victim, a cat lover, suffered scratches while feeding stray cats in February. The victim is in critical condition at Sarawak General Hospital, he added.

“So, apart from dogs, cats must also be vaccinated as part of our ongoing fight against rabies,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Uggah said Kuching and Samarahan still have the highest number of rabies cases, while Sibu has made significant strides in reducing its numbers.

He added that the Veterinary Department continues to face challenges in encouraging dog owners to vaccinate their animals.

“The response has not been encouraging. To make matters worse, the department is also dealing with resistance from certain adamant animal rights non-governmental organisations.

“Some owners also face difficulties in getting their pets vaccinated. As such, the department is considering the use of oral vaccines, in addition to the neutering option,” he said.

Uggah reminded the public that anyone bitten or scratched by their pet should immediately wash the affected area with running water and soap for at least 20 minutes.

He added that they should then seek prompt medical attention at the nearest clinic.