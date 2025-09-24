Anwar addresses Timor-Leste parliament in historic bilateral visit

DILI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim commenced the second day of his official visit to Timor-Leste with a historic address to the National Parliament.

Anwar was welcomed by the President of the National Parliament Maria Fernanda Lay for a brief meeting before his scheduled parliamentary address.

This rare honour underscores the strengthening bilateral relationship between Malaysia and Timor-Leste.

The Prime Minister proceeded to the Government Palace for a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão.

The session included the witnessing of memorandum of understanding exchanges between the two nations.

A joint press conference followed the bilateral meeting and MoU signings.

A significant economic event featured the launch of the International Convention Centre development project at Dili Port.

This project aims to enhance Timor-Leste’s capacity for hosting major international events.

Anwar held an exit press conference before attending the Presidential Lecture and Award ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

During the ceremony in the China Hall, he received the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste.

The Grand Collar represents the country’s highest honour for distinguished service.

The Prime Minister departed for Kuala Lumpur, concluding his two-day official visit.

This visit marks the first by a Malaysian leader to Timor-Leste in 22 years. – Bernama