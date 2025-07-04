JKM offers care for girl allegedly raped by mother’s boyfriend

PUTRAJAYA: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) is ready to provide temporary care for a girl who was allegedly raped by her mother’s boyfriend last year.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri stated that this step ensures the child’s welfare and safety if no suitable family member is available.

“Apart from physical protection, victims also deserve appropriate psychosocial support to assist in the emotional and mental recovery process,“ Nancy said in a statement.

The case involves a 12-year-old girl who was reportedly assaulted by her mother’s boyfriend, a 61-year-old nasi lemak vendor, in Hulu Langat last year.

The suspect, along with the girl’s 37-year-old mother, who faces abetment charges, was denied bail by the Ampang Sessions Court today. The case will be mentioned on August 7.

Nancy described the incident as deeply troubling, emphasising that society must not tolerate such crimes.

“I wish to emphasise that protecting children is a collective responsibility that must be treated with utmost seriousness,” she said.

The victim is currently staying with her aunt. The public is urged to report abuse via Talian Kasih 15999, JKM offices, or the police. - Bernama