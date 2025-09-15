Anwar arrives in Doha for extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit

DOHA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Qatar tonight to participate in the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit, which will bring together leaders from Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states on Monday.

Anwar’s special aircraft landed at Hamad International Airport at 9:30 PM local time following an invitation from Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The Prime Minister received a formal Guard of Honour from Qatar’s Amiri Guard upon arrival and was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Ambassador Faizal Razali were also present to greet the Prime Minister at the airport.

Anwar’s delegation includes Deputy Minister Dr Zulkifli Hasan and senior officials from the Foreign Ministry who departed from Subang Air Base earlier today.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver Malaysia’s national statement reaffirming the country’s firm stance against Israel’s violations of international law.

Malaysia’s participation demonstrates solidarity with Qatar and continues the nation’s efforts to defend Palestinian rights against Israeli brutality.

The summit is expected to produce a Final Communiqué outlining collective actions and positions regarding the Palestinian issue.

Ministerial preparatory meetings will precede the main summit discussions on developments in Gaza and Israeli attacks.

International reports indicate the summit was convened following Israel’s September 9 attack on Doha that targeted Hamas leadership.

The Israeli airstrike in Leqtaifiya involved approximately 15 fighter jets and resulted in six casualties including a Qatari security officer. – Bernama