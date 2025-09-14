Anwar attends emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha over Gaza attacks

SUBANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim departed for Doha tonight to attend the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit following recent Israeli attacks.

The special aircraft carrying the Prime Minister took off from the Royal Malaysian Air Force Subang Air Base at 7 pm.

Anwar is attending the extraordinary summit at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The Prime Minister’s delegation includes Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Zulkifli Hasan and senior Foreign Ministry officials.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is scheduled to join the delegation in Qatar.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar was present to send off the Prime Minister.

Anwar is scheduled to deliver Malaysia’s national statement at the extraordinary summit.

He will reaffirm Malaysia’s firm stance on the urgent need to end Israel’s blatant violations of international law.

The Prime Minister’s participation underscores Malaysia’s support and solidarity with Qatar.

It also reaffirms Malaysia’s efforts to defend the rights of the Palestinian people.

Malaysia continues to condemn the brutality and violence perpetrated by Israel.

A final communiqué outlining collective actions and positions is expected to be adopted at the summit.

The Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit will be attended by leaders and representatives of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Member States.

The summit is preceded by an Arab-Islamic Ministerial Preparatory Meeting held today.

The summit will discuss the latest developments in Gaza and the brutal Zionist attacks on the territory.

Anwar previously described the attacks as inhumane insolence.

International media reports indicate the summit was convened to discuss the Zionist attack on Doha on September 9.

The attack allegedly targeted Hamas political leadership during a meeting on a US-backed Gaza ceasefire proposal.

The strike in the Leqtaifiya area involved around 15 Zionist fighter jets.

Six people were killed including the son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer.

Hamas’s top leaders reportedly survived the attack. – Bernama