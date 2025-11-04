Anwar awarded Doctor of Law by Shenandoah University, US

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was today awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Law by Shenandoah University, United States.

The award was presented by Shenandoah University president Dr Tracy Fitzsimmons at a ceremony held at the Cultural Activities Centre, International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Gombak Campus, here.

The doctorate was awarded to Anwar in recognition of his contributions to leadership and community development.

The ceremony was also attended by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shaari.

Anwar, in his acceptance speech upon receiving the doctorate, emphasised that the award was not granted due to his current role as Prime Minister.

“Shenandoah University was established long before I became prime minister. This award was not conferred upon me because I happen to be a prime minister but for the work we do together years, for decades working towards the promotion of freedom and human dignity,” he said.

After the ceremony, Anwar attended the ‘Meet Anwar@IIUM: A Special Homecoming’ programme - an open dialogue session between the Prime Minister and campus community members, particularly university students.

In a statement, IIUM said that the programme was attended by nearly 3,000 staff and students of the university.

“Anwar’s presence at IIUM holds special significance, as he was the university’s second President (from 1988 to 1999),” the statement read.

His presence was described as akin to “sirih pulang ke gagang”, a Malay expression symbolising a meaningful homecoming, especially given the significant infrastructural growth IIUM experienced under his leadership.