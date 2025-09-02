Anwar calls for global governance reform at SCO summit in China

TIANJIN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for urgent reform of global governance structures while warning about multilateral system failures.

He stated that the United Nations no longer appears to have the aspiration or will to reform itself as the gap between ideals and action continues widening.

“Between aspirations and realities lies a shadow,” he said in his remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Plus Meeting on Monday.

Anwar highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a stark example of global institutional failures during the summit chaired by China’s President Xi Jinping.

He stressed that civilian killings were occurring “in front of our very eyes” while the international community remained powerless to intervene.

The Prime Minister noted that these conflicts were affecting neighbouring countries from Lebanon to Iran and Iraq.

“And the international community seems to be somewhat helpless,” he added.

Anwar declared Malaysia’s support for China’s Global Governance Initiative as a step toward restoring trust in multilateralism.

He identified a trust deficit in the international system due to failures in trade, financial architecture, and climate change response.

“There’s always this disconnect between what’s being preached and the sufferings that will affect the masses,” Anwar observed.

The Prime Minister noted the SCO’s agenda on economic connectivity, public health, security, and energy transition aligned with Malaysia’s position and ASEAN priorities.

He thanked Xi and China for being reliable friends to both Malaysia and the ASEAN region.

Anwar underscored Malaysia’s commitment to moderation and cooperation while referencing Confucius’ principle of balance and justice.

The high-profile event attracted more than twenty world leaders and ten heads of international and regional organisations.

Attendees included Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside other global figures.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn also participated in the summit.

Anwar’s presence at Xi’s invitation highlighted Malaysia’s deepening strategic ties with China despite not being an SCO observer state.

The Prime Minister continued the second part of his four-day working visit to China in Beijing following the Tianjin summit. – Bernama