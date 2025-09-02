Police investigate fake TikTok accounts impersonating politician for scams

ALOR SETAR: Police have received a report from a politician regarding fake TikTok accounts allegedly impersonating him to conduct financial scams.

Kedah deputy police chief DCP Baderulhisham Baharudin confirmed the Padang UMNO division chief lodged the report yesterday afternoon.

The fifty year old victim discovered two TikTok accounts using his name, photo, and AI-generated voice on Sunday evening.

Both accounts under the names tiktok.com/@chegumadi and tiktok.com/@cheggumadi were created by irresponsible parties for fraudulent purposes.

Baderulhisham stated the misleading content could deceive the public into believing they were interacting with the actual politician.

The victim expressed concern these accounts might exploit his identity to offer fake financial assistance schemes.

Police urged the public to remain cautious against online scams promising financial aid through celebrity endorsements.

Officials recommended verifying any suspicious offers via the Royal Malaysia Police CCID Semak Mule application.

Citizens can also contact the National Scam Response Centre hotline at nine nine seven for immediate verification assistance.

This case highlights growing concerns over AI-enabled impersonation scams targeting public figures nationwide. – Bernama