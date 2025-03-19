PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for a thorough and careful examination of the proposal to limit the Prime Minister’s tenure to 10 years.

MADANI government spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the Prime Minister expressed this view while chairing the Cabinet meeting today.

He said the proposal involves a complex process that requires careful consideration, as it will necessitate amendments to the Federal Constitution.

“Any issue that leads to an amendment of the (Federal) Constitution requires careful and comprehensive consideration. Therefore, the Prime Minister has requested a comprehensive study and review of this matter,“ he said at today’s weekly press conference.

During the recent DAP National Congress, Anwar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implement reform agendas, which include amending the Federal Constitution to impose a 10-year term limit on the Prime Minister.

Anwar said this process must be carried out meticulously and requires consensus from all parties as well as a two-thirds majority in Parliament.