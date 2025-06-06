GEORGE TOWN: More women entrepreneurs, including single mothers, are urged to register as participants in the Penang Women Entrepreneurs Mentoring Programme 2025 (PenMentor2025) with the registration deadline set for July 31.

Penang Social Development, Welfare and Non-Muslim Affairs Committee chairman Lim Siew Khim said the programme, organised by the Penang Women Development Corporation (PWDC), aimed to help women gain business knowledge and expand their businesses.

“PenMentor is a programme that offers intensive training, mentoring, and networking opportunities for women entrepreneurs. Since its inception in 2020, more than 350 participants have benefited from the programme.

“Last year alone, we recorded a 50 per cent increase in average sales among participants after completing the programme, proving that the right guidance and support can deliver tangible results,“ she said in a statement today.

She said PenMentor, which is now in its sixth year, would also focus on enhancing digital literacy among women entrepreneurs to help them stay competitive in the rapidly changing economy.

Meanwhile, PWDC chief executive officer Datuk Ong Bee Leng said PenMentor would run for three months from August to October this year, featuring a four-day Intensive Entrepreneurship Course and six mentoring sessions.

He said the programme would be divided into three groups according to language, namely Malay, English and Mandarin, with an estimated 35 mentees (participants) per group.

“The mentees will be divided into sub-groups consisting of eight mentees and two mentors, who will be selected from various industry backgrounds and with about five years of experience in their respective fields,“ she said.

Ong said this year’s PenMentor places greater emphasis on digital marketing, with the module conducted by Digital Penang. The topics covered will include TikTok Shop, Canva and Capcut.

Among the eligibility criteria for participation are that applicants must be women from Penang, Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above. The registration fee is RM200 for the B40 group and RM400 for the M40 and T20 groups