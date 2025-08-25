Anwar condemns Netanyahu’s Gaza actions as cruel and insane

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his regime’s continuous attacks on Gaza as inhumane and beyond the bounds of sanity.

Anwar stated that violence targeting children, women, hospitals and schools clearly demonstrates the Zionist regime’s willingness to use starvation and humanitarian aid restrictions as weapons of war.

“I am already 78, but I have never seen, read or heard in this era that there are people so cruel.”

“Netanyahu and his group are truly insane! cruel! They even maintain that all the little children (in Gaza) are Hamas... even a two-year-old child running around is accused of being Hamas. This is sick,“ he said.

Anwar delivered these remarks during his keynote lecture titled “Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza pada Malam Himpunan dan Selawat Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza” at the Sumud Nusantara Carnival held at Dataran Merdeka.

The event was attended by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Sumud Nusantara director-general Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman and Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations chief executive officer Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby joined the gathering.

Anwar questioned Western countries’ silence on Gaza oppression despite their previous rejection of occupation.

“I have asked the leaders of European, American and other countries, are we fighting to accept occupation? Why is the occupation allowed in Gaza? Can we accept the killing of little children and women?”

“Why Gaza? Is it because they are Arabs, because they are Muslims, because it is called Palestine? These are the questions they must answer, and they have only one answer - which is Hamas. Oct 7 (Hamas’ attack on Israel). That is their only answer.”

The Prime Minister emphasised that Gaza’s situation results from decades of Israeli oppression involving land seizures, house destructions and religious site demolitions.

He stated that the Palestinian struggle connects directly to imperialism, colonialism and continuous exploitation history.

“These are not humans, these are animals! That is our answer to them. Everything you own is taken away - land, water, families, children... all seized. That is colonialism.”

“Why is it so difficult to understand this reality? Why are there people talking about human rights and democracy? What human rights? What democracy? What world order?” asked the Prime Minister.

Anwar flagged off the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025 humanitarian flotilla mission to Gaza during the event.

The mission brings together delegations from Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, the Philippines and Thailand. – Bernama