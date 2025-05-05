Anwar confirms Rafizi attended PKR MPP meeting

SHAH ALAM: PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that his deputy, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, who is also Economy Minister, was present at the party’s Central Leadership Council (MPP) meeting in Putrajaya yesterday.

The Prime Minister said the meeting discussed, among other matters, the results of PKR’s recent party elections.

“Rafizi was present yesterday. We discussed the PKR elections outcome, and everything went smoothly, Alhamdulillah,” he told reporters after attending the ‘Temu Anwar’ programme with students of private universities at the Chancellor Hall of Management and Science University (MSU) here today.

Anwar was asked about Rafizi’s attendance following unverified reports that the Pandan MP was on an extended leave.

Yesterday, a photo of Rafizi wearing a black-and-white checkered shirt sitting beside Anwar went viral after being posted by PKR MPP member Datuk Hans Isaac on InstaStory.