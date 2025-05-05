SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday received a congratulatory call from his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim following the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) victory in the recently concluded general election

He also received calls from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

“They congratulated me on the outcome of the elections, and we had good discussions on regional developments and bilateral cooperation.

“I look forward to catching up with them in person before too long,” he posted on social media.

Wong, who is also PAP’s secretary-general, led the party to a landslide victory in the May 3 election, securing 87 out of 97 parliamentary seats.

The party not only retained its parliamentary supermajority but also increased its share of the popular vote to 65.57 per cent, up from 61.24 per cent in the 2020 general election.