KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating the possibility that Pamela Ling Yueh was abducted by individuals impersonating police officers or legitimate authorities, following her disappearance on April 9.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the investigation is also taking into account the testimony of the e-hailing driver who transported Pamela to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya on the day of the incident, as well as closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage review.

“All information and witness statements, including from the e-hailing driver who took Pamela, are currently being collected.

“We are still investigating claims that the victim was abducted by individuals wearing police uniforms or vests,” he said when contacted.

He added that the police cannot disclose further details on the investigation at this stage to avoid compromising upcoming plans and actions.

“I have instructed the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to assist the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent in this investigation, including efforts to trace the whereabouts of the victim,” he said.

He declined to comment on whether Ling’s alleged abduction was planned by certain parties due to assets or wealth she possessed but did not rule out the possibility that the case was orchestrated to discredit MACC and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Pamela, 42, was reported missing while on her way to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya in an e-hailing vehicle on April 9 to give a statement related to an ongoing investigation. Police received a report of her disappearance at 3.02 pm the same day.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said statements had been recorded from 12 witnesses so far, and no ransom demands have been received in connection with her disappearance.

The case is being investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code for abduction with intent to wrongfully confine a person.