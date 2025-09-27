Anwar defends Trump’s ASEAN summit invite, vows Gaza advocacy

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has rebuked critics questioning the invitation extended to United States President Donald Trump to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur next month, stressing that Malaysia will use the diplomatic platform to continue voicing concerns over Palestine, including the atrocities in Gaza.

Malaysia must be strategic in negotiations, maintaining a firm stance in defending truth and justice while pursuing diplomacy with wisdom.

Although Malaysia is not a major power, Anwar said the nation continues to command respect internationally due to its consistent position in upholding justice and freedom of expression on the global stage.

“Malaysia has been outspoken in defending Palestine and Gaza, but at the same time, we utilise diplomatic channels. We are free to speak up because we are an independent and dignified nation. But we must also be wise in making friends.

“That is why negotiations are crucial. Our voice will always uphold truth and justice, but in a wise and strategic manner,” he said at the Wira MADANI Roadshow and the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) at the MMEA Maritime Zone Complex in Sandakan today.

Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and MMEA director-general Admiral (Maritime) Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah.

Anwar said the stance of certain quarters that reject relations with the United States disregards the economic interests of both the people and the country, particularly in the high-technology export sector.

“Malaysia’s semiconductor exports to the United States alone amount to billions of ringgit. Tens of thousands of Malaysians are employed in the sector. If we reject ties outright, it is the people who suffer,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that while Malaysia is a small nation, its sound governance, foreign policy and clear, open yet firm diplomatic approach have earned it consistent respect on the international stage.

This was evident, he said, when Malaysia was called upon to mediate in regional conflicts, including at the Thailand–Cambodia border and in the independence transition of Timor-Leste.

“A few months ago, President Xi Jinping visited, and next month, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, will come. Few small nations receive such recognition. This proves the world respects Malaysia.

“When there was conflict at the Thailand–Cambodia border, Malaysia was asked to mediate. Similarly, with Timor-Leste, which was once part of Indonesia but is now independent and, insya-Allah, will become ASEAN’s 11th member this October,” he added.

Anwar noted that the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur next month will gather world leaders from the United States, China, India, Australia, Canada, Brazil, South Africa, Japan, Korea, as well as ASEAN member states. - Bernama