Anwar extends condolences to Selangor royal family on passing

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his condolences to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, on the passing of the Tengku Permaisuri’s mother.

In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister prayed that Allah SWT grant forgiveness and mercy upon the soul of the late Hajah Esah Tahar.

He expressed his hope that the entire Selangor royal family would be granted strength in facing this loss.

Esah breathed her last at the age of 82 at a hospital in Damansara at 5.15 am today.

Her remains were laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum in Shah Alam at about 2.45 pm. – Bernama