JKR staff feared drowned after falling from boat in Rompin river

KUANTAN: A Public Works Department staff member is feared drowned after reportedly falling from a boat and being swept away by the current at the Kampung Kedaik river area in Rompin today.

Rompin District Police chief Superintendent Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said they received a report regarding the disappearance of the victim, Saharudin Harun, 44, at 10.20 am today.

He said the incident was believed to have occurred at about 10 am when the victim and a friend were fishing in the area.

The propeller of their boat got entangled in a net while they were returning to the floating house.

This caused the victim, who was seated in front, to fall overboard and be swept away by the current.

His friend tried to assist him but the boat engine could not be started.

He then rowed the boat to a nearby floating house to seek help from villagers.

A search and rescue operation was launched by the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department and the police. – Bernama