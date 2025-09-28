Global Sumud Flotilla to hold daily press conferences in yellow zone

SEPANG: The Sumud Nusantara Command Centre will conduct daily press conferences at 4 pm once the Global Sumud Flotilla mission enters the yellow zone.

Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations chief executive officer Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim stated this initiative aims to provide current mission updates and ensure accurate narrative delivery.

He emphasised the particular importance of clear communication as the mission approaches the high-risk area approximately 300 nautical miles from Gaza waters.

“We will clarify any hearsay or unconfirmed reports to maintain accuracy,“ he told reporters at the command centre.

Sani Araby explained that early clarification would prevent propaganda elements from causing unnecessary panic or fear among supporters.

GSF participants have activated live CCTV broadcasts from all ships as a preparatory measure while navigating the risk zone.

“This ensures the global community witnesses any incidents in real time, holding Israel accountable for potential confrontations,“ he added.

He described the mission as carrying international community solidarity and raising awareness about Gaza’s situation.

Sani Araby characterised the flotilla as potentially the final opportunity to deliver direct humanitarian aid amid Gaza’s shrinking territory.

He expressed that worldwide support for Gaza represents a victory for global conscience despite diminishing hope.

The GSF voyage carrying food, medicine, and peace messages expects to reach Gaza waters by month’s end.

International volunteers from Europe, Asia, South Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East are participating in the mission.

Thirty-four Malaysian volunteers are participating under Sumud Nusantara, led by Cinta Gaza Malaysia CEO Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman. – Bernama