Anwar: Government policies target poverty, support all communities

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the government’s economic programs are designed to reduce poverty and promote entrepreneurship across all communities, addressing concerns that minorities — particularly the Indian community — may feel left out.

Speaking at the Finance Ministry’s monthly assembly, Anwar said recent criticisms about the Indian community being left behind may stem from communication gaps rather than actual neglect.

“It is not wrong for some to feel disappointed, but sometimes leaders highlight only what has not been achieved, without acknowledging what has been done,” he said.

He highlighted the government’s Madani economic approach, citing programs such as Putera 35, which focus on poverty reduction, entrepreneurship, housing, and land redistribution, including reclaiming areas previously controlled by foreign entities to ensure meaningful Bumiputera participation.

“For the first time since 1957, after Independence, the Malay reserve is 50 acres.

“We did this because Malays are the majority and a large proportion are poor,” Anwar said.

Anwar also addressed perceptions of favoritism toward other communities.

He said the Business Payment Guarantee Scheme (SJPP), which has benefited nearly RM4 billion in loans, primarily serves the Chinese business community—but not due to ethnicity.

“This is because Chinese-owned SMEs contribute significantly to the national economy,” he said.

On the Indian community, he clarified that programs like Mitra — often criticised as small, at RM100 million annually — serve as supplementary support.

Broader measures, such as housing credit guarantees (RM1.22 billion in 2024) and the STR program (increasing to nearly RM1 billion in 2025), directly target the poorest, many of whom are Indian.

He also said some programs previously reserved for Bumiputera are now extended to the Indian community.

Additional allocations include RM20 million from Mitra for education and finance, RM50 million from Tekun, and opportunities to participate in international training programs.

Anwar also addressed concerns about representation in high-ranking government positions.

“Some have said the police’s criminal division is 90% Malay while the head is Indian (referring to Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Comm Datuk M Kumar).

“This is not an issue. The Inspector-General and deputies remain Malay, as do other directors. “Competence, not ethnicity, determines leadership,” he said.

The Prime Minister urged ongoing dialogue among communities, emphasising fairness for both majority and minority groups, and promising to address policy weaknesses, including through budget adjustments.

“Our approach ensures justice for all. We do not want the tyranny of the majority, nor the tyranny of the minority,” he said.