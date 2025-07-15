Anwar hints at special appreciation for Malaysians soon

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has hinted at an upcoming announcement involving a special appreciation for Malaysians.

While details remain undisclosed, his social media post featuring the word “COMING” has sparked widespread speculation.

The poster shared on his Facebook page stated, “An Extraordinary Appreciation for Malaysians. With Malaysiaku.” Anwar accompanied the post with the caption “Stay tuned...” which quickly drew reactions from netizens eager to learn more.

Though the nature of the appreciation remains unclear, the announcement has generated anticipation among the public.

The prime minister’s move aligns with his administration’s focus on engaging citizens through direct communication.

Observers suggest the gesture could be linked to economic relief measures, national recognition, or a new initiative under the “Malaysiaku” campaign. - Bernama

The government has yet to confirm specifics, leaving room for public curiosity.