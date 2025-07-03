Anwar holds talks with Italian PM Meloni to boost bilateral ties

ROME: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was accorded a guard of honour upon his arrival at Chigi Palace, the official residence of his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, on Thursday.

Anwar, who arrived here on Tuesday for a three-day working visit to Italy, was received by Meloni before the national anthems of both countries were played.

Meloni then introduced her delegation, which included Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, before Anwar introduced his.

During a meeting, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through more comprehensive cooperation.

They also discussed a wide range of issues, including collaboration in the economic sector, particularly trade and investment, as well as cooperation in defence, renewable energy, environmental sustainability, agro-commodities and the digital economy.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments, including the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel and the resulting humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

Anwar was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, as well as Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Also present was Malaysian Ambassador to Italy, Datuk Zahid Rastam.

In 2024, total trade between Malaysia and Italy increased by two per cent to RM14.61 billion (US$3.18 billion), compared to 2023.

From January to May 2025, bilateral trade rose 3.3 per cent year-on-year to RM6.5 billion (US$1.48 billion).

Italy remained Malaysia’s fifth-largest trading partner and the third-largest importer of Malaysian palm oil among European Union member states last year.

Anwar is scheduled to depart for Paris next, where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron during his two-day visit.

Following that, the Prime Minister will head to Rio de Janeiro to attend the 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.