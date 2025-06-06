KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hopes that Pakistan and India can reach a peaceful and comprehensive solution to ensure lasting regional stability and peace.

Sharing on Facebook today, Anwar said the wish was conveyed to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif when he received a phone call from the leader who is currently performing the hajj pilgrimage.

“I pray that he has a successful hajj and wish Eid Mubarak (Selamat Hari Raya) to all Pakistanis,“ he said.

At the same time, Anwar also hoped that Shehbaz’s official visit to Malaysia could be rescheduled when the situation in Pakistan permits.

He said Malaysia looks forward to the opportunity to continue strengthening its strategic, as well as mutually respectful and beneficial, bilateral relationships.

Anwar also appreciated compliments delivered by Shehbaz on Malaysia’s success in hosting the recent ASEAN Summit.

Meanwhile, Anwar also contacted Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to express his appreciation for their commitment to resolving the border dispute through negotiations and diplomatic channels.

He called on both countries to continue to exercise restraint, take steps to de-escalate tensions, and work towards a peaceful and comprehensive resolution.

“Malaysia greatly values ​​the good relations between the two countries.

“As the ASEAN Chairman, I am confident that the spirit of regional cooperation and ASEAN’s principles of peaceful resolution can be a solid foundation in addressing any dispute,” Anwar said in a Facebook post.

On May 28, Thai and Cambodian military forces were involved in a brief skirmish in Ubon Ratchathani province, Thailand and Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, which reportedly resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

Cambodia then announced its intention to take the border dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Thailand also reportedly reiterated its commitment to resolving the border issue with Cambodia through peaceful efforts in accordance with international law and relevant agreements and memoranda.