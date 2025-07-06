Five family members killed in Jerantut crash

KUANTAN: Five members of a family were killed in a two-vehicle collision, involving a Perodua Bezza and a Toyota Alphard, on Jalan Jerantut Feri, Jerantut, around midnight last night.

According to Jerantut police chief Supt Zukri Muhammad, the victims were identified as the driver of the Perodua Bezza, Mohamad Ikmal Ishak, 26, who resides in Ulu Kinta, Perak, and his wife, Nur Arfiqah Aziz Jaafar, 23.

Also killed were Nur Arfiqah’s three siblings - Mohammad Zulkifli, 21; Mohamad Azizul Hakimi, 19; and Nurul Hazwani, 17 - all from Bota, Perak.

He said the accident was believed to have occurred when a Toyota Alphard, travelling from Maran towards Jerantut town, collided with a Perodua Bezza whose driver made a sudden U-turn at an intersection.

“The driver and two passengers of the Toyota Alphard were also injured in the crash,” he said in a statement today.

Zukri added that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Mohd Razam Taja Rahim, in a statement, said that the incident claimed the lives of five victims - three men and two women - who were travelling in the Perodua Bezza.

Two victims were trapped inside the vehicle, while the other three were thrown out due to the force of the impact.

Mohd Razam said firefighters used rescue tool equipment to extricate the trapped victims, and all five deceased were handed over to the police for further action.

He added that the three injured victims were transported to a nearby hospital by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) ambulance.