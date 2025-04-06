Anwar hosts luncheon for Guinea-Bissau President

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today hosted an official luncheon in honour of visiting Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo at Seri Perdana here.

Embalo, who arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a three-day official visit, was welcomed by Anwar at the prime minister’s official residence at 10.55 am.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin also attended the luncheon.

Earlier, Embalo was accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex, followed by a meeting with the Prime Minister.

A Wisma Putra statement yesterday said this is Embalo’s first visit to Malaysia since assuming office in February 2020.

Malaysia and Guinea-Bissau established diplomatic relations in November 1974.

Bilateral ties between the two countries remain cordial, underpinned by a shared commitment to cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral platforms, including the United Nations (UN), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

In 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with Guinea-Bissau reached RM4.1 million, with Malaysia’s exports to Guinea-Bissau valued at RM4.04 million and imports at RM0.06 million.