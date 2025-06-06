BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that dialogue and cooperation are the only right choice for China and the United States, Xinhua news agency reported.

In his phone talks with US President Donald Trump, Xi said to correct the course of the big ship of China-US ties, it is necessary for both sides to set the right direction, and eliminate all kinds of disruptions, even sabotage, which is especially important.

Xi also called on both sides to make good use of the established economic and trade consultation mechanism, treat each other with equality, respect each other’s concerns and strive for a win-win outcome, stressing that China is both sincere and principled on this issue.

According to reports, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said the call was held at the request of the United States.