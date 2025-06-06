WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he discussed with Chinese President Xi Jinping “some of the intricacies” of the US-China trade deal during a phone call on Thursday.

“I just concluded a very good phone call with President Xi, of China, discussing some of the intricacies of our recently made, and agreed to, Trade Deal. The call lasted approximately one and a half hours,“ Trump wrote on Truth Social, according to Sputnik/ RIA Novosti.

Chinese and US teams will meet “shortly” at a location that will be determined later, the US president said, adding that the US will be represented by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

The call was held at the request of the United States, the Chinese embassy in Washington said earlier in the day.

Trump said his conversation with Xi mostly touched upon trade issues, without any discussions on Russia, Ukraine or Iran.

“The conversation was focused almost entirely on TRADE. Nothing was discussed concerning Russia/Ukraine, or Iran,“ he added.

Trump said he had accepted Xi’s invitation to visit China together with First Lady Melania Trump.

“During the conversation, President Xi graciously invited the First Lady and me to visit China, and I reciprocated. As Presidents of two Great Nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing,“ Trump said on Truth Social.