UN Chief extends Eid al-Adha greetings, calls for unity

HAMILTON (Canada): United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has extended his warmest wishes to Muslims worldwide in conjunction with Eid al-Adha, while calling for greater solidarity and compassion amid ongoing global conflict and division.

In a message posted on X on Thursday, Guterres said, “At a time of conflict, division and violence, let’s draw inspiration from the values of solidarity, community and compassion that inspire this celebration.”

He added, “My warmest wishes to everyone celebrating #EidAlAdha. Eid Mubarak!,” Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

Muslims around the world will begin observing the four-day Eid al-Adha festival on Friday.

The festival coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which represents the fifth pillar of Islam.