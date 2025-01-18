Anwar meets Corbyn, leaders share views on Malaysia-UK ties, ceasefire in Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met with British political figure Jeremy Corbyn during his working visit to London, United Kingdom.

Anwar, who described Corbyn as an old friend, said the meeting was used to exchange opinions and views on the relationship between the two countries from the investment, trade and economic landscape.

In addition, he said they also discussed current world issues including the ceasefire in Gaza which is scheduled to take place this Sunday.

“May this friendly relationship continue to be meaningful and long-lasting. God willing,“ said the Prime Minister in a post on his Facebook today.

Corbyn is a Member of Parliament and former leader of the Labour Party.

Anwar is on a working visit to the United Kingdom from Jan 15 to 19 and after that he will continue on a two-day working visit to Belgium.