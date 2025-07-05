Anwar meets Macron in Paris to discuss trade, Gaza crisis

PARIS: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived at Elysee Palace for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders are set to discuss key bilateral issues, including trade, investment, renewable energy, semiconductors, defence, education, digital economy, and artificial intelligence.

Anwar, on a two-day official visit, will also address the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Earlier in the day, he met with Francois Bayrou, his French counterpart.

After concluding talks with Macron, Anwar will travel to Brazil to attend the BRICS Leaders Summit from July 5 to 7. The summit is expected to focus on economic cooperation among emerging markets. -BERNAMA