PETALING JAYA: Malaysia does not believe in megaphone diplomacy when dealing with the United States’ tariff whiplash, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Instead, Anwar said: “As part of our soft diplomacy of quiet engagement, we will be despatching our officials to Washington to begin the process of dialogue.

“There may be limited room to revisit the underlying intent, but there is still scope for adjusting the policy’s implementation.”

Anwar said Malaysia would adapt, as it always had.

“Winds may shift, but we do not drift. Our trade diversification strategy is already gathering pace.

“While we intend to remain steadfast trade partners with the US, we will, in tandem, do whatever it takes to safeguard our economic interests.

“This includes engaging proactively with the US towards achieving a mutually beneficial outcome and, at the same time, diversifying and strengthening our ties with all major trade markets across the EU, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.”

The Prime Minister said this at the ASEAN Investment Conference.

He said Malaysia’s trade with the United States had long been a model of mutual gain.

“Our exports support not just growth here but high-quality jobs across the United States.”

It was reported that the US had slapped a hefty 24% retaliatory tariff on Malaysian imports.

The aggressive move marks another flashpoint in an intensifying global trade war now rattling economies across the world.

Last Wednesday, US President Donald Trump rolled out sweeping tariffs targeting every nation trading with the US — a move described as unprecedented in modern trade policy.

Among the worst hit are China, hammered with a 34% tariff, the European Union at 20%, Vietnam 46%, Sri Lanka and Myanmar both at 44%, Cambodia at a staggering 49% and Laos at 48%.