Anwar officiates Malaysia Pavilion at 7th CIIE in Shanghai

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today officiated the Malaysia Pavilion at the seventh China International Import Export (CIIE) held at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai, China.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, is currently on a working visit to China from yesterday until Nov 7 at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang to attend the conference.

In a post on X, he said the Malaysia Pavilion, which is coordinated by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), features 16 exhibitors across 17 booths while showcasing Malaysia’s innovation and diverse offerings.

Among key sectors featured at the Malaysia Pavilion are electrical and electronics (E&E), agriculture, lifestyle, healthcare and services including ICT, creative content, business services as well as logistics services.

“I also officiated the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) Pavilion, which highlights 18 Malaysian companies across 31 booths, further expanding Malaysia’s presence and opportunities for collaboration at this prestigious international platform,” said the Prime Minister.

Anwar is accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

Earlier, Premier Li led a delegation of top national leaders to visit several national pavilions at the expo, including Malaysia Pavilion after the opening ceremony of the CIIE.

China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner globally for 15 consecutive years since 2009.