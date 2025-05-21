PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today outlined a bold strategic vision for ASEAN’s next phase of growth, emphasising stronger economic integration, trade expansion and cross-border energy connectivity as key pillars under Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year.

Responding to questions on the direction of the regional bloc amid growing global geopolitical competition, Anwar said Malaysia is determined to drive ASEAN beyond its traditional role as a neutral platform towards becoming a more cohesive, values-driven force in the Indo-Pacific.

“As part of our thrust this year, we are focusing on strengthening ASEAN’s cohesiveness, increasing economic interest and trade, and boosting investments among member countries,” he said.

Anwar said this at a briefing session related to the ASEAN Summit 2025 with editors-in-chief of local and international media at the Seri Perdana Complex here.

Also present were the chief executive officer of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj and Bernama Economic News Service executive editor Saraswathi Muniappan.

Among others, he highlighted the ASEAN Power Grid project, describing it as a major step forward in regional energy cooperation.

The project will begin with a cable link connecting Vietnam to Peninsular Malaysia via the National Grid, potentially extending into Singapore.

“In the first phase, what is deemed to be more economically viable is to connect Vietnam to North Malaysia and the South, and then link it into Singapore through our National Grid,” he said, noting that Petronas could be assigned a leading role in implementing this segment of the project.

Future phases, Anwar said, will see further expansion to include Cambodia, Thailand and Sarawak — leveraging the latter’s substantial capacity in alternative energy, including gas.

“This opens the possibility of delivering energy to Kalimantan, where Indonesia’s new capital is situated, and even to the southern Philippines,” he said.

Anwar also noted that the resolution of issues between state energy firm Petros and national oil company Petronas has paved the way for more seamless energy cooperation, particularly involving Sarawak.

Earlier today, the federal government and Sarawak have signed a joint declaration, reaching an understanding on matters involving Petronas and Petros.

The declaration was signed at Perdana Putra by Anwar and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Anwar was reported as saying that the agreement represented a step forward in national and state development through cooperation between Petronas and Petros.

“Give it some time — wisdom and sanity will prevail. I think that’s working,” he said.

Positioning Malaysia as a proactive leader in ASEAN, Anwar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to redefining the regional bloc’s global standing through pragmatic and values-based diplomacy.

“We want to move ASEAN forward as a regional force with a clear economic direction and principled engagement. It’s not just about neutrality, but about values and vision,” he stressed.

Malaysia currently holds the rotating ASEAN chairmanship for 2025, with the theme focused on community, economic resilience and sustainable development.