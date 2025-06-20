KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today handed over a donation to a single mother, Nabimah Mohammed, who lives in poverty in Kampung Tebing Tinggi, Balok, Kuantan.

The donation was presented by the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi when he visited the woman’s home as part of ‘Ziarah Kasih MADANI’ programme.

Ahmad Farhan said that apart from having health problems such as high blood pressure and a history of thyroid disease, Nabimah also faced difficulties living in a dilapidated house with a leaky roof.

“We will look into the appropriate form of assistance to ease the burden and improve the condition of her home,“ he said in a Facebook post that was also shared by the Prime Minister today.

Ahmad Farhan hoped that the assistance would be able to give new hope to the single mother who had been struggling in silence for a long time.