KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has proposed a new initiative requiring all cabinet ministers who are alumni of the Universiti Malaya (UM) to contribute RM10,000 each to the Universiti Malaya Endowment Fund (UMEF).

The move aims to provide vital support for students in need and ease the financial burden on the government in sustaining the university’s growth and academic excellence, Anwar, who serves as the Patron of the UM Alumni Association, said.

“I suggest we begin with cabinet ministers who are UM alumni, making it mandatory for each of them to contribute RM10,000.

“I also believe that every UM graduate earning more than RM10,000 should be encouraged to contribute RM1,000 to this endowment fund,” he said in his speech during the Universiti Malaya (UM) Alumni dinner held at the Dewan Tunku Canselor here tonight.

Gracing the event was Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah, who is also Chancellor of UM.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam, while among the UM alumni cabinet ministers who attended the dinner were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong.

Anwar, however, said that the proposal does not signify the government stepping back from its responsibility to provide funding to the institution.

“I will not shirk my responsibility as part of the administration, but as you are aware, we inherited an economy that was not managed responsibly.

“In fact, the nation was also more known for poor governance, with the national debt reaching RM1.5 trillion at one stage,“ he said.

He said that with collective contributions to the UMEF, the RM500 million target is achievable.

The UM Alumni Dinner, the first to be held in a decade, brought together over 2,000 alumni. UM currently boasts a network of 237,748 graduates.

Meanwhile, UM vice-chancellor Datuk Seri Prof Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman said the endowment fund aims to raise RM1 billion, with RM500 million expected to come from alumni, corporate partners and industry players, while the remaining amount is hoped to be matched by the government.

“To date, we have successfully raised RM220 million from internal and external sources. We humbly appeal for continuous support, particularly from the government, to join us in achieving this university agenda.

“This support is an investment in the future excellence of the nation,” he said.