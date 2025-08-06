Malaysia, Philippines boost ASEAN cooperation for regional stability

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and the Philippines are committed to strengthening strategic cooperation to ensure a more peaceful and united future for ASEAN, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post tonight, Anwar said the commitment was among the matters discussed during a phone conversation with Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr today.

“The discussion also touched on peace and harmony in international waters and border areas, which are our shared priorities for regional stability,“ said the Prime Minister.

Anwar said he also shared positive developments regarding the border negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia, which are expected to be finalised this Thursday through the consensus of the two countries’ defence ministers during the Extraordinary General Border Committee (GBC) meeting here.

The Prime Minister said the development marked another step forward in realising ASEAN’s aspirations of becoming a peaceful, stable and prosperous region.

Cambodian Defence Minister General Tea Seiha and acting Thai Defence Minister General Natthaphon Narkphanit, along with armed forces chiefs and government representatives of both countries, are expected to attend the GBC meeting.

Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to implement a ceasefire effective midnight on July 28 following a special meeting chaired by Anwar at the Seri Perdana Complex in Putrajaya. - Bernama