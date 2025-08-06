Texas redistricting battle sparks national fight for Congress control

TEXAS: The political battle over Texas’ congressional redistricting is escalating into a nationwide fight, with Republicans and Democrats locked in an unprecedented mid-decade arms race to control the U.S. House of Representatives.

At the urging of former President Donald Trump, Texas Republicans have proposed new congressional maps aimed at flipping five Democrat-held House seats in the 2024 midterms. The move intensifies partisan tensions, as Democrats warn of retaliatory redistricting efforts in blue states like California and Illinois.

“Donald Trump is a cheater, and so is Governor Greg Abbott,“ said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, standing alongside Texas Democrats who fled the state to block the GOP’s redistricting vote. “As far as I’m concerned, everything is on the table.”

Redistricting typically occurs every decade after the U.S. Census, but Trump has pushed for an unusual mid-cycle redraw, arguing Republicans deserve more seats after his strong 2020 Texas performance. “I won Texas. I got the highest vote in the history of Texas, and we are entitled to five more seats,“ Trump told CNBC.

Democrats, needing only three more seats to reclaim the House majority, fear GOP-led redistricting in Texas, Florida, and other states could derail their 2024 prospects. Meanwhile, Democratic governors like California’s Gavin Newsom are threatening countermeasures. “If Texas moves forward, we will respond,“ Newsom said.

Legal battles loom as Texas Governor Abbott filed an emergency lawsuit to remove Democratic lawmakers who fled the state. Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton also vowed to pursue court orders against absent legislators. However, legal experts note that courts have historically upheld lawmakers’ right to break quorum as a political tactic.

The standoff underscores how redistricting, once a routine process, has become a high-stakes weapon in America’s partisan warfare. With both sides digging in, the fight over congressional maps could shape U.S. politics for years to come. - Reuters