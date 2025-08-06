Foreigner arrested for alleged molestation of teen in Rawang

KUALA LUMPUR: A foreign man who is suspected of molesting a teenage girl in Bukit Sentosa, Rawang recently has been arrested by the police today.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Ibrahim Husin said the man was arrested after the police received a report from the victim around 3 pm Sunday.

“The suspect, 21, was arrested by the Hulu Selangor district police headquarters criminal investigation division thanks to a public tipoff,” he said in a statement, adding that the suspect did not have any prior records and tested negative for drugs.

The suspect has been remanded for three days from today till Aug 7 for further investigation under Section 15(a)(1) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, he added. - Bernama