Anwar proposes Türkiye as ASEAN dialogue partner

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia, the current ASEAN chair, has proposed that Türkiye be included as an ASEAN dialogue partner.

Opening the window of opportunity for Türkiye’s inclusion, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a joint press conference with visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Putrajaya on Tuesday, said Malaysia fully supports broadening engagement to include key global players.

“Türkiye should also be considered as a dialogue partner,” said Anwar, adding that ASEAN already engages with the European Union (EU), Canada, New Zealand, Australia, China, and India, among others, as dialogue partners.

Anwar said he had consulted Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry to bring the proposal for Türkiye’s inclusion to ASEAN leaders for consideration.

ASEAN currently comprises 10 member states: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In a joint statement issued in conjunction with Erdogan’s official visit to Malaysia, Malaysia welcomed Türkiye’s application for ASEAN Dialogue Partnership and its engagement in regional defence mechanisms.

The statement also reaffirmed Malaysia’s support for Türkiye’s bid to join the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus Experts’ Working Group (ADMM-Plus EWG) Observership Programme for 2024-2027.

Additionally, Malaysia also appreciated Türkiye’s support for ASEAN centrality and its commitment to strengthening ties with the region, the statement read.