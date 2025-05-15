KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Russia have expressed a shared intention to deepen trade and investment between the two nations, signalling a new chapter in their growing bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that while relations between the two countries have been good, there is still significant untapped potential in areas such as trade, investment and collaboration. “That is precisely why I chose to come here as his guest,” he said during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia.

Anwar has welcomed Russia’s support in key sectors such as training, aerospace, science, technology and innovation (STI), technical and vocational education and training (TVET), digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI). “We are grateful that President Putin regards Malaysia as a trusted friend and a country where such support can be extended to,” he said.

The Prime Minister also noted Malaysia’s interest in collaborating with Russia in the fields of semiconductors and AI, given the importance of these sectors in driving future economic growth.

He added that both leaders also discussed broader international issues and emphasised the importance of a rules-based multilateral order. “We do not support unilateral actions by any country, as they disrupt peace and security both in our region and globally,” Anwar said.

Putin said, “We have paid priority attention to the further development of trade and investment,” referring to the scope of economic cooperation between the two countries.

In 2024, Russia was Malaysia’s ninth-largest trading partner among European nations, with total trade reaching RM11.46 billion (US$2.48 billion). Malaysia’s major exports to Russia include electrical and electronics products, machinery, equipment and parts, and processed food.