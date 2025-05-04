Anwar receives courtesy call from IISS-Asia executive chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a courtesy call from International Institute of Strategic Studies Asia (IISS-Asia) executive chairman Sir John Miguel Warwick Chipman at his office in Putrajaya yesterday.

Anwar said they discussed regional geo-strategic affairs related to comprehensive security, covering aspects of defence, economy, social, energy, artificial intelligence, data centre and cybersecurity.

“During the meeting, Sir John Chipman stated his admiration of Malaysia’s role in speaking out about global interests as well as its firmness on matters related to the situation in the Middle East.

“I shared Malaysia’s aspirations as the Chair of ASEAN in 2025, with the priority being to ensure that the region remains peaceful, stable and prosperous so that the people in ASEAN countries can progress together, besides fostering close relations with various countries as a key to establishing strong diplomatic ties in facing the dynamic global challenges,” Anwar posted on Facebook today.

The Prime Minister said that Sir John also extended an invitation from IISS-Asia for him to deliver a special address at the Shangri-La Dialogue 2025 in Singapore on May 31.

Anwar said that IISS-Asia also viewed Malaysia’s role as the Chair of ASEAN in 2025 as extremely crucial as well as the direction set this year having an impact not only on the Asia-Pacific region but also drawing global attention.

“In fact, Malaysia has also been invited to play a role in the IISS Manama Dialogue 2025 in October.

“As such, these invitations are a recognition for the country, reflecting the world’s recognition of Malaysia’s vital role, thus this recognition is a form of success for Malaysia, which is globally respected,“ said the Prime Minister.