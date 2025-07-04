KOTA TINGGI: Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair 2025, will coordinate all aid and assistance to be sent to Myanmar through humanitarian missions following the earthquake that struck the country on March 28.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said his ministry was informed that there was a request for assistance from Myanmar, including for Malaysia to set up a field hospital.

“As ASEAN chairman, we are taking the opportunity to coordinate the assistance that needs to be provided to Myanmar.

“I was also made to understand that when our Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan went to Myanmar, there was a request made by the country for some assistance which I believe will be brought to the Cabinet’s attention for consideration. Among the things they requested was for us to set up a field hospital. This, of course, needs to be further discussed.

“In this context, I believe all countries wishing to help Myanmar will also refer to the discussions or decisions coordinated with the party in charge in Myanmar,” he said when asked at the Aidilfitri do hosted by his parliamentary constituency of Kota Tinggi at Dewan Jubli Intan here today.

On March 28, Myanmar was struck by two powerful earthquakes - a 7.7-magnitude quake in the Sagaing Region, followed by a 6.4-magnitude quake further south - claiming the lives of at least 3,000 people, with thousands of others injured and hundreds more reported missing.