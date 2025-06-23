Anwar’s approval rises to 55% amid economic stability

KUALA LUMPUR: A survey by Merdeka Center, an independent organisation focused on public opinion research and socio-economic analysis, found that a majority of Malaysian voters gave Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim a positive approval rating of 55 per cent in May this year compared with 43 per cent in June last year.

The centre said the survey on 1,208 registered voters showed that Malaysians are beginning to feel that the country is finally on steadier ground with political turbulence easing and Anwar now leading a government with a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

“Institutional reforms like the revived Parliamentary Services Act 2025 also signal a return to principled governance,” it said in a statement today.

It said public frustration over the cost of living has also been mitigated by the government’s minimum wage increase to RM1,700 combined with festive cash aid for civil servants and ongoing fuel subsidies amid inflation at a three-year low of 1.4 per cent in March 2025 and economic growth hitting 4.4 per cent in the first quarter.

“While the survey continues to show that the public’s top concerns remain the economy, the absence of price shocks despite the withdrawal of diesel fuel subsidies in 2024 has helped ease sentiments,” it said.

The centre said Anwar has also enhanced Malaysia’s global profile by hosting China’s President Xi Jinping and chairing ASEAN in 2025 which gave him a diplomatic spotlight.

“New investment deals, trade cooperation and leadership in Global South initiatives have bolstered his image at home,” it said.

At the same time, the centre said the federal government’s rating also improved to 50 per cent in May 2025 compared with 40 per cent in June 2024.

It said dissatisfaction towards the federal government eased to 48 per cent compared with 58 per cent a year ago.

“The tight spread between positives and negatives are largely driven by persistent concerns about cost of living pressures and some anxiety over subsidy cuts slated to take place in the near future,” it said.

It said the number of surveyed voters who think the country is headed in the wrong direction declined to 50 per cent compared with 61 per cent a year ago while the number of voters thinking the country is heading in the right direction improved to 43 per cent compared with 29 per cent in June 2024.

“The major reasons for the wrong direction remain focused on the trajectory of the national economy and the performance of the current administration,” it said.

The survey was carried out between May 12 and May 23 to gauge voters’ perceptions of current developments as the MADANI administration marks the midpoint of its term in office.

Respondents who comprised 52 per cent Malay, 29 per cent Chinese, seven per cent Indian, six per cent Muslim Bumiputra and six per cent Non-Muslim Bumiputra from Sabah and Sarawak, reflective of the national electoral profile, were interviewed via fixed line and mobile telephones.