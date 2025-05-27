KUALA LUMPUR: This year’s ASEAN chairmanship under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has drawn strong praise from world-renowned economist Professor Dr Jeffrey D. Sachs, who described Anwar’s efforts in addressing the Myanmar crisis as both constructive and aligned with the regional grouping’s collective aspirations.

Sachs, a Columbia University professor and President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, said Malaysia’s proactive approach reflects responsible diplomacy, not interference, in promoting ASEAN peace and stability.

“I think the leadership of ASEAN in trying to make sure that there is peace within the ASEAN region is extremely important and very constructive.

“That’s not interference in the way we should object to,” he said in a press interview after attending the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) today.

He commended Anwar’s role as ASEAN Chair in addressing the Myanmar situation, describing the Prime Minister as “a remarkable leader in his own right” who is leveraging his position to facilitate intra-ASEAN solutions.

“This is not interference in the sense of one country butting into the internal affairs of another. It’s about helping ASEAN succeed, thrive and be peaceful internally.

“I strongly support what Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is trying to do,” Sachs said.

When asked whether ASEAN should consider reforming its long-standing principle of non-interference in light of the ongoing Myanmar crisis, Sachs did not offer a specific policy recommendation but instead highlighted a broader global trend towards stronger regional cooperation.

“We’re in a period where regional groups all over the world, not only ASEAN, are becoming stronger internally because they recognise that the success of each individual country depends on the success of the group,” he said.

He added that ASEAN’s growing diplomatic role, both internally and globally, is vital at a time when countries face increasing uncertainty and pressure, including from global powers like the US.

“In this context, a strong ASEAN is extremely important, and real leadership within ASEAN is essential. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is providing exactly that this year. It’s a very successful presidency,” Sachs remarked.

Referring to recent regional meetings, including the 46th ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN-GCC meeting, and the ASEAN-GCC-China dialogue, he said these high-level engagements reflect Malaysia’s effective stewardship and ASEAN’s commitment to unity and cooperation.

“These meetings are very important and a very successful initiative of Malaysia’s presidency,” he said.

Among the ASEAN leaders attending the events are the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah; Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto; Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet; Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone; Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.; Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong; and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Also present at the summit are Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, as an Observer, and ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

GCC delegates at the summit include the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman Hamad Al Khalifa, and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Farhan Al Saud and UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi are also in attendance.