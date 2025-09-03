Anwar’s China visit boosts Malaysia’s global standing and BRICS prospects

BEIJING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s working visit to China has significantly elevated Malaysia’s strategic diplomatic profile in the current global landscape.

His four-day visit featured high-level engagements with Chinese leaders and participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit 2025 at President Xi Jinping’s invitation.

This marked the first time a Malaysian leader and sitting ASEAN Chair received an invitation to the prestigious Eurasian forum.

Anwar delivered strong remarks condemning Israel’s brutal aggressions in Gaza during his address to world leaders at the summit.

He criticised the United Nations for failing to prevent conflicts and protect vulnerable populations while allowing the Zionist regime to act with impunity.

The Prime Minister expressed alarm at the widening gap between the UN’s ideals and its actual actions in addressing global atrocities.

He highlighted the international community’s apparent helplessness in preventing the killing of children and babies in Gaza.

Anwar proposed the concept of “sovereign interdependence” to rebuild trust among nations and promote global stability amid the fragmenting international system.

He described this approach as “the art of standing tall without standing apart” during his public lecture at Tianjin University.

The Prime Minister emphasised that interdependence should fortify sovereignty rather than undermine it while giving nations confidence in their multiplied resilience.

This visit represented Anwar’s fourth trip to China since taking office in November 2022, underscoring deep bilateral trust since diplomatic relations began in 1974.

He held meetings with President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, marking their fourth in-person engagement.

President Xi pledged full support for accelerating Malaysia’s full membership in the BRICS bloc during their discussions.

Anwar described this commitment as a great honour and sign of support for Malaysia’s continued important role on the world stage.

The Prime Minister also met Chinese Premier Li Qiang for talks and received a special dinner reception at the historic Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Economic diplomacy formed another key pillar of Anwar’s mission as he promoted Malaysia as a high-value regional hub for global companies.

He highlighted Malaysia’s clear economic policy, strategic infrastructure and stable environment to 120 Chinese investors and companies in Beijing.

The Prime Minister noted that close Kuala Lumpur-Beijing relations at the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership level make Malaysia an attractive investment destination.

China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years since 2009.

Total trade between the two countries reached RM484.12 billion in 2024, representing 16.8% of Malaysia’s total global trade of RM2.879 trillion.

Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail departed for Kuala Lumpur after attending the Victory Day parade and banquet hosted by the Chinese President. – Bernama