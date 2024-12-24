KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s diligence and hard work since taking the helm of the Unity Government two years after the 15th General Election have resulted in significant and rapid changes in his administration.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari praised Anwar’s unwavering commitment to enhancing economic performance while simultaneously safeguarding the country’s political stability.

He said Anwar is the only Prime Minister who leads the government with the largest coalition in Malaysian political history involving more than 18 parties.

“The seriousness and determination Anwar has shown in leading the nation are undeniable. Anwar is a diligent and hardworking politician. His hard work has resulted in swift and tangible improvements in the administration,” he said

Amirudin made these remarks during an appearance on the Sembang Malam programme, titled “Dua tahun Kerajaan Perpaduan Pimpinan Anwar Ibrahim”, aired last night on Selangor TV’s Facebook and YouTube platforms.

The programme, hosted by National Journalism Laureate Tan Sri Johan Jaafar, also featured Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the spokesperson for the Unity Government, and Ilham Centre executive director Hisomuddin Bakar.

Amirudin said Anwar shoulders a significant burden, as he is closely associated with the image of the Unity Government, making him a frequent target of criticism from various quarters.

“The public equates the Unity Government with Anwar Ibrahim. At times, this association works to his advantage, but when challenges arise, he is the one who bears the brunt of the attacks,“ Amirudin noted.

Echoing this sentiment, Fahmi highlighted the numerous reforms introduced by Anwar during his two years leading the Unity Government, which include achievements in economic growth, foreign investment, governance, and anti-corruption initiatives.

However, Fahmi pointed out that these accomplishments are often overshadowed by the spread of misinformation and slander, particularly on social media, which has contributed to negative perceptions of the government and the Prime Minister.

“It’s like in a movie, the audience usually focuses on the main actor, not the supporting cast or those working behind the scenes, even though the film is a collective effort by everyone involved,” he said, adding that Cabinet members and Members of Parliament must also share the responsibility of addressing public perceptions about the government.

Fahm supported this perspective by referencing Foolproof, a book by University of Cambridge expert Sander van der Linden, which highlights false news as the greatest threat to democracy worldwide.

Fahmi emphasised that various plans announced by the Unity Government have shown positive results in terms of statistics and expressed confidence that over the next two years, the public would experience even greater economic benefits.

“For the government, it is crucial to build investor confidence, ensure economic spillover reaches the people, and improve not only how we communicate but also how we engage the public in making informed judgments,” he said.