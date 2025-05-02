PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the parang attack on a Singaporean man in Kampung Tengah, Johor.

According to The Star, Kluang OCPD asst comm Bahrin Mohd Noh said the 31-year-old suspect was apprehended at 2.30am on Tuesday (February 4) along Jalan Durian Tunggal in Taman Durian Tunggal, Melaka.

ALSO READ: Man attacks Sandakan restaurant patrons with parang and hammer, injures five

“According to initial investigations, both arrested individuals admitted that they had been recruited by another suspect still at large to carry out acts of vandalism, including throwing paint and smashing car windows at the victim’s residence.

“The fugitive suspect allegedly promised a payment of RM5,000 upon completion of the job,” he said in a statement on Wednesday (February 5).

The suspect, who has prior records of three criminal and eight drug offences, tested positive for drugs.

The magistrates’ court granted a remand order on Tuesday, detaining the second suspect until Thursday (Feb 6).

The case is being investigated under Sections 324 and 427 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and committing mischief resulting in loss or damage.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the crime scene in Kampung Tengah at 6.10am on Friday (January 31), shortly after allegedly slashing the Singaporean victim at 5.55am.

“Following the incident, a team from Kluang police station arrested (the first suspect) at the scene at 6.10am,” ACP Bahrin said.