Anwar’s role in Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire wins praise from Wan Rosdy

KUANTAN: UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail has called for full support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s diplomatic efforts in facilitating a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia.

He emphasised that such achievements should transcend political divisions, highlighting Malaysia’s respected role in ASEAN.

Wan Rosdy stated, “In my view, being a politician does not mean everything must be politicised, especially when it involves foreign relations and global humanitarian issues.”

He praised Anwar’s leadership as ASEAN Chair, which led to the successful mediation of the border dispute.

The ceasefire agreement was announced after a special meeting in Putrajaya, attended by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Wan Rosdy urged Malaysians to view international matters with maturity, prioritising national dignity over political interests. – Bernama