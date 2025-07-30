NPE, Besraya temporary closure for IJM Duo Highway Challenge Run 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The New Pantai Expressway (NPE) and Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya) will be temporarily closed from 1 am to 11 am on Sunday, Aug 3, for the IJM Duo Highway Challenge Run 2025.

On the NPE, the closure will affect the section from Kilometer (KM) 1.8 at the Kewajipan Roundabout (Subang Jaya) to KM 11 towards Bangsar, and from Kuchai Lama Entrepreneurs Park to Pantai Dalam Toll Plaza in both directions.

The Besraya closure will span from the Kuchai Lama Interchange to Jalan Pandan 1 at KM 21.9, heading towards the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) in both directions.

Wan Salwani Wan Yusoff, CEO of both highways, advised motorists to use alternative routes to avoid disruption. Information on alternative routes is available on the NPE and Besraya social media platforms.

The closure, approved by the Works Ministry (KKR) and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), will be supported by the Royal Malaysia Police to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow.

Traffic management teams and technical staff will be deployed at strategic locations to facilitate the event.

Participants, supporters, and spectators are encouraged to plan their travel and arrive early on the event day. - Bernama