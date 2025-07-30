KTMB adds extra ETS trips for holiday season, ticket sales start July 31

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) will provide two additional Electric Train Service (ETS) trips on the KL Sentral–Padang Besar route and vice versa, in conjunction with the second-term school holidays and upcoming public holidays, including National Day, Maulidur Rasul and Malaysia Day.

In a statement today, KTMB said the extra services will operate for 18 days across three periods: Aug 28–Sept 1, Sept 5–7 and Sept 12–21. Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 am tomorrow.

“These additional trains will offer 630 seats daily, including business class, for a total of 11,340 seats throughout the 18-day period,” KTMB said.

The southbound train will leave Padang Besar at 11.05 am and reach KL Sentral by 4.30 pm, while the northbound ETS will depart KL Sentral at 5 pm and arrive in Padang Besar at 10.20 pm.

KTMB said the initiative aims to meet increased travel demand during the holiday season and to encourage travellers returning to their hometowns to opt for public transport instead of private vehicles to avoid traffic congestion.

“This move aligns with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement on July 24 of an additional public holiday on Sept 15. It also reflects KTMB’s commitment to providing top-quality service for a more comfortable and seamless travel experience,” the statement read.

KTMB urged travellers to plan ahead and purchase tickets early to enjoy more affordable, flexible fares and avoid last-minute rushes.

Passengers are advised to arrive at stations at least 30 minutes before departure, as ticket gates will close five minutes prior to train departure, it said.

Travellers can purchase tickets online via the newly enhanced KITS Style app, which offers a range of services in one platform and is available on the Play Store, App Store and AppGallery.

For more information, visit www.ktmb.com.my or call KTMB’s customer service at 03-9779 1200. - Bernama